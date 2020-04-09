Maryville’s Lee Fritts had a busy day planned of gardening, mowing his lawn and getting his phone service straightened out on Thursday.
But niece Pam Yarnell added one more important thing — celebrating this World War II veteran’s 95th birthday. She arrived at his residence with some fabricated reason she needed to get him out of the house and took him to the steps of his church, Fairview United Methodist, just before noon.
Arriving soon after he settled down in a chair saved for him, the parade of birthday well-wishers began. An ambulance, sirens blaring, kicked it off. More than 30 cars and trucks, some carrying pets, drove past Fritts and waved, saluted and thanked him for his service. Balloons and posters adorned the vehicles. A couple even played “The Marine’s Hymn” from inside their car.
“Semper fi” many also called out. Among the participants was Nathan Weinbaum, Blount County’s veterans service officer.
Just the night before, friends and fellow churchgoers at Alcoa First United Methodist Church did the same for 24-year-old Adonay Fresneda, in Rockford. She isn’t a veteran, just one more person celebrating a birthday this month during the COVID-19 health crisis. The coronavirus pandemic forced these families and others to celebrate these milestones at a safe distance. The drive-by birthday party is born.
For Fresneda, this was a total surprise. She has lived with the Neubert family, Ava and husband Al, for a year or so. She’s from Tampa and came to this area five years ago to attend Cleveland’s Lee University, where she befriended the Neuberts’ son, Michael. Ava said she is like a daughter to them. To get to provide her with this show of love from friends and family was wonderful, she said.
Ava said there were 21 cars that made the parade route to their Rockford home. The smile on the face of Fresneda said it all. Camp in the Community and its Whitney Winston were instrumental in getting this day organized. Fresneda was a supervisor for them one summer.
Honor where honor is due
Fritts wasn’t quite sure why all the fuss was being made for him on Thursday. The humble WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient said he’s never been interviewed by members of the media and would have been fine if that streak had continued.
He was born and raised in Knoxville, attended Farragut High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in April 1942, serving in communications as a field wire chief with the 25th Marines, 4th Marine Division, Third Battalion. Parris Island in South Carolina was his first stop.
Fritts was sent overseas during WWII and participated in action at Roi-Namur and Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands and also in Saipan. It was there that Fritts almost lost his life.
He and his battalion were on a ridge overlooking a Japanese airfield when they were fired upon. Fritts got the worst of it. Shrapnel shattered his arm and part of his leg. He would be taken first to Pearl Harbor and then to Philadelphia, where a qualified doctor could save him. He would spend nine months in the hospital.
He was 19.
“I told the doctor after nine months I was through,” he recalled. “I have had enough.” The Marine told those around him he was ready to join his unit. He did get sent to Camp Pendleton where the doctor there took one look at him in his arm brace and told Fritts, “You’re done.”
So Fritts was assigned duties close to the base until the war was over and he was discharged. He left the military and worked as an engineer for a public utility in Ohio.
The land he loves
When he retired in 1979, Fritts came home to Tennessee, specifically Blount County. He and his wife, the late Mary Jane Fritts, have four children and nine grandchildren.
He does love to garden and Yarnell said he’s also a good cook. When his drive-by celebration was nearly over, Fritts was smiling, glad for the experience to share a special day with friends.
“I am proud I was a member of the Marines,” he said. “I am proud of my service, but I didn’t want to go out and ballyhoo like this,” he said.
Despite having multiple heart attacks, he hopes to be around for his 100th birthday. His doctor already has asked to be on the guest list.
As cars and people were exiting the church parking lot, Fritts gave some parting words.
“I can say I made a difference,” this veteran said with pride.
