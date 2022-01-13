It’ been almost half a century since a pasture transformed into an amphitheater in Townsend began a ministry that reached thousands and changed lives.
Bob Temple started the Smoky Mountain Passion Play in 1973, and this very newspaper, called the Maryville-Alcoa Daily Times back then, covered its beginnings with photos and articles. There are people still residing in Blount County who served as actors and in other supporting roles; and there are those who long ago moved on. Tons of people here and across the country remember riding their church bus to see the production or loading into the family car.
Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the SMPP. Alumni from the production formed a Facebook group years ago and are now planning a reunion here in Blount County where it all began. The popular outdoor drama depicted the passion of Christ and his death and resurrection. For 20 years, it was presented under the stars at the amphitheater that long ago closed down. The stage and seating remain but buildings like the ticket booth and office have been torn down.
The property was privately owned but may now be in a land conservancy.
The reunion for all former SMPP participants will be held May 19-21, 2023, at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend. Registration is already being accepted.
A career is born
Mark Pedro was a member of the SMPP cast and said he first came to see the production back in 1980. He traveled here on a Greyhound bus from Ohio. He would end up traveling around the country, visiting other passion plays.
He was hired by the SMPP in 1985 and played most of the male roles, including Christ. Pedro worked on sets and also built props. “I did just about everything you could do,” said this resident of Sevier County.
Janice Meyers is a member of the reunion committee that has been meeting for months. Her time at the SMPP dates back to 1986-1988. She was hired as a sound technician.
“I am from Pennsylvania, but at that time, the Passion Play went all over to find talent,” Meyers said. “That included New York and also the Southeastern Theater Conference, which still exists today. It’s a place where actors and technicians go to find jobs.”
Meyers said she went to that conference right out of college and was hired by the Smoky Mountain Passion Play. She said she ended up meeting her future husband while working at that Townsend venue. James was an actor, playing the role of Pilate along with others. He also became stage manager and then assistant producer. Charles Reese had succeeded Temple to become producer.
And the friends Meyers made there all of those decades ago — they are still close today.
For Kevin Crothers, his Passion Play journey began in the summer of 1979.
The pay wasn’t great
“I was a rising senior in high school,” he said. “I auditioned to be an actor and got a part doing that. If I remember correctly, I was paid $60 a week for six performances. That was kind of low even then.”
Crothers admits his wasn’t a starring role. In fact, he didn’t even have any lines. That included for the Passion Play and a second production called Damasus Road that was also performed here on different nights of the week.
After a year or so of acting, Crothers said he got the chance to do audio, which was “more in my wheelhouse,” he said. This graduate of Maryville High School worked on the two outdoor dramas full time through 1983 and then served as a contractor for sound and audio and also maintenance.
Today, Crothers lives in Charleston, S.C. and is a high school math teacher. Over the years, he has worked in both television, movies and radio and is also a musician. He said his sister, Lori Ann Crothers, met and married one of the actors in the SMPP, Brian Sparks. Kevin said he and Brian used to carpool to the Townsend amphitheater together.
“I met a couple of people who are lifelong friends,” Kevin said. “I got a brother-in-law out of it.”
The reunion will be a chance to come back to East Tennessee, Crothers said. He no longer has family here.
The horse wrangler
Meg Smith-Beach, who still resides in Maryville, has her own beautiful story associated with her time on stage with the SMPP. She worked there during college in 1984 and then returned in 1990 to work with Charles Reese. Not long after signing on, she met her future husband, Josh Beach.
Her fondest memories are of her job as horse wrangler. Smith-Beach said it was her duty to take the horses out and run them before they appeared on stage to get them to do their business out there as opposed to on stage. Butch was the horse she had to take on those nightly rides.
“The most gorgeous memory I have is wearing those long robes around. The full moon would come up over the mountains and I would just let that horse run. I would be riding with those robes just flying.”
Smith-Beach would later be in charge of marketing and public relations for the SMPP. She said she and Reese took the iconic image of Jesus praying that was painted on the side of the ticket booth and came up with a branding for the production that was uniform.
This actor then went on to host summer drama camps at the Clayton Center among other endeavors. She continues to work in media as does Josh.
“The Passion Play was the start at what would be the rest of my life,” she said.
A second chance for the story
Pedro even revived the Passion Play in the early 2000s, he recalled. It was presented at the outdoor amphitheater for about five years. It was the same story but a different production, Pedro said.
That old amphitheater used to seat close to 2,000, Meyers said. In the summer of 1987 or 1988, they filled it to capacity, she recalled. “It was fantastic.”
Meyers lives in Pennsylvania now. She and Crothers and six or seven others are working to make this 2023 SMPP reunion successful and memorable for the alumni who attend. She said meeting her husband at the Passion Play in Townsend was life-changing. But so, too, was the experience of coming to know Christ as she worked here.
“I grew up in the North,” Meyers said. “It is not as churched a region. I went to church a few times as a kid. My friends from college thought it was funny that I was going to this Christian drama because I didn’t live that kind of life.
“I went there and I was just blown away by the people who were drawn there to serve Christ,” she continued. “I was blown away by how much they loved Jesus and I had never experienced anything like that. My (future) husband gave me a Bible and I thought, ‘that’s weird. I took that Bible home and read it and accepted Jesus into my heart.”
While each of these former actors and crew members have fond memories of their time at this place, Pedro said nothing lasts forever. Like some of the others, he met his future wife on the set of SMPP. The site where so many wonderful things took place has now been reclaimed by nature.
There are still a few passion plays and similar outdoor dramas around the country, but it was not to be in Townsend. Big, comfy theaters were built in Pigeon Forge and the crowds didn’t drive to Townsend for the SMPP, he said.
It was always a challenge to raise enough money each year as opening day approached, Pedro said. Then “Christy” the television series happened and a play based on that book and series took over the amphitheater for a while.
“Everything has a season,” he said.
