Putting people first starts with you — the leader. Effective leaders need to take the initiative in creating the conditions necessary to encourage high-level, productive interactions to flow. Time and effort invested now, will reap unimagined rewards later. It’s like being a gardener, first you choose the plants. Next, provide the necessary nutrients, soil, sun, and water continually and your garden will thrive.
According to Steven Covey, “Putting first things first means organizing and executing around your most important priorities. It is living and being driven by the principles you value most, not by the agendas and forces surrounding you.”
So, if you’re interested in giving it a try; start with this sage advice from a retired Navy Admiral “Either say nothing or say the right thing.” This statement has proven to be profoundly effective in personal and in business interactions. In addition, it also increases a person’s own personal growth and character development. You simply cannot do the right thing in relationships and not reap the positive benefits.
Here are some issues which can either hamper or accelerate this process — You choose: People are not plants to be managed. Be authentic in your approach. If you are not coming from the right place — the team will know it. The first step is to assess your communication skills and communication style. Employing a sincere communication style is key.
Put people first by truly be interested in getting to know them. Actively listen to what they are saying. On the routine days take time to check in on people. Put them first and ask how they are doing. On the busy days, ask “what is more important, this issue or the person? Is it the spreadsheet, or the “big” project or is it the needs of one of your team members? Decide and then act accordingly. This decision will become automatic in time and require much less thought and attention.
Put away your distractions — be purposeful in your approach. Ask yourself “What is getting in the way. Is it technology or something else? Ask yourself — can my cellphone live without me for the next hour while I have a solid “heart to heart” with someone on the team? Are you allowing anything to command your attention before the team members — the real reason you’re there?
It may be challenging at times and is not always easy. Keep your efforts going until you get some traction — then momentum. If you persist, positive changes will become apparent, and you will see results. Believe me, customers and clients will notice. Progress not perfection is the rule to follow. Put people first and everything else will simply fall into place.
