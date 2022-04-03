When Kay Thompson Ealy woke up on Wednesday, March 31, she knew it would be a monumental day.
It would also be her last day as a licensed practical nurse on staff at Asbury Place of Maryville. That she had been there for 45 years was the monumental part.
At noon, her friends and co-workers gathered at the Health Center there at Asbury for her last day and the chance at some hugs and dispensing their well-wishes. There were red roses, a cake, cards and balloons. At one point a tree was delivered too. Each person who works 40 years or more at Asbury Place gets a tree planted in their honor on the campus of this senior assisted living center.
The arrival of the flowering cherry tree made Ealy cry.
“I didn’t know if I was going to get a tree,” she said. It is only the third one to be planted.
Ealy has lived her entire life in Blount County, graduating from Friendsville High School before getting her certified nursing assistant training, in 1977. She then went on to get her licensed practical nursing degree in 1979 from Blount Memorial Hospital.
She said she started at Asbury in 1977 and never really considered leaving for greener pastures.
“There is grass on the other side but it has to be mowed, too,” she explained. “I had a son to raise and you have to be somewhere. Lots of people who left, came back.”
it was fairly recently that Ealy made this major decision to retire. She said her mother, Reba Thompson, has dementia and needs her. The two live only five minutes apart and Ealy provides for her care and transportation, along with a younger sister.
“My mom is the most important person in my life,” she said. “I want to spend time with her while I still have her.”
April will see Ealy turning 65. She admits things have happened over the years to cause her stress and thoughts of leaving the workplace. But, she endured.
“There have been a few times i have felt like walking out and saying ‘take this job and shove it,’” Ealy said. “When somebody got me really upset. Most of the time, I have just tried to roll with the flow.”
The last couple of years have been exceptionally hard. Ealy and healthcare workers like her have worked tirelessly to keep the fragile population of patients safe during COVID. “We made it through,” she said.
Like most people who have spent any length of time at the same job, Ealy said her coworkers are her second family. Many of her years have been spent on the 2-10 p.m. shift or 3-11 p.m. That doesn’t leave many waking hours to socialize, Ealy said.
That’s why she is so looking forward to having her days freed up. There are friends she wants to gather with and duties as a daughter. Her son passed away back in 2015.
“Coming to work has helped me through a lot of troubles in my life,” she said. “It has been my secure place.”
She knows not everyone was cut out for caregiving, but she was. She said she had an aunt who was a nurse and she always looked up to her. In addition to caring for her son and mother, Ealy has a boyfriend who is now in a nursing home. She cared for him and his adult son.
“This is all I have ever wanted to do,” she said of her nursing career.
It is an adjustment after 45 years to make a new routine and keep busy. Ealy admits to being a homebody who doesn’t venture far from the familiar. She plans to settle into retirement and go with the flow, like always.
It’s all been about taking care of people who can’t take care of themselves for so long for Ealy. She will now have more time for self care, her coworkers said.
Coworker James Tucker was on hand Thursday as Ealy was celebrated. He’s another of Asbury Place’s longtime employees; he’s at 46 years and counting. He already has his tree planted on campus but has no immediate plans to retire.
There were emotional moments on that last day of service at Asbury Place, but this newly retired nurse had made the right decision, she said.
“I felt fine,” she said as her day began on Thursday, her last official day of work. “I have a feeling of peace.”
