While middle schoolers learned about electrical and mechanical engineering concepts Saturday morning, April 22, that enabled them to launch propellers and rockets into the air, Pellissippi State Community College instructors were hoping to lift their expectations and foster ideas for future careers.
The free Saturday morning sessions were funded by a state grant through the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program, and many students were returning after attending an earlier session. Pellissippi State has two camps for high school students coming up at the Friendsville campus, an introduction to welding April 29 and an introduction to 3D printing on May 13, but both are full.
“Our goal is to plant some seeds for giving them more career options,” explained Jon Gilbert, work-based learning manager for the college. “These are career exploration camps. Ultimately, of course, we’d like for them to come to Pellissippi, but we really just want to open their eyes up to all the different career possibilities they have in engineering, that it’s not all just assembly line at a manufacturing place. It encompasses so many different things, and they’re able to do it. And to have fun while they’re learning.”
Working with Snap Circuit kits, students in the electrical engineering camp put to work concepts they learned about that morning and powered motors that launched propellers in the classroom at the Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center. When students in the mechanical engineering class in the main building finished designing and building rockets, they launched them in the courtyard. Students also had opportunities to work with robots on the campus.
Companies in the region are hungry for employees with engineering expertise, according to Curtis Holmes, associate professor of engineering. Not just well-known names like DENSO, Arconic, Y-12 and Oak Ridge National Lab, but businesses such as Del Conca and JTEKT.
With an associate’s degree from Pellissippi State a student may be able to walk into a job starting at $50,000 or more, or continue to a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, for example.
Engineering lab technician Andy Rayfield said even if students don’t pursue an engineering career, the Saturday morning camp provided useful lessons everyone should know, like how to use a multimeter to check things like blown fuses and car batteries.
Being on campus also allowed students to learn about the First Robotics team they can join while still in high school, which now has its home on the college campus.
Gabe Macklin accompanied classmate Chris Hebert from St. John Neumann Catholic School to the electrical engineering camp and had even more fun than he expected.
Many of the students who chose to attend the camps have grown up building with Legos or building kits with their parents.
Andi Parker, a Maryville Junior High student said her interest in engineering was sparked during a trip to Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge as part of a program to introduce girls to the wide variety of engineering options. Kate Johnson, who was building a rocket alongside Andi in the mechanical engineering camp, has a robotics class at Maryville Christian School.
“You have to step out of your comfort zone some times,” Andi said.
Lynn Klett, associate professor of engineering, said the instructors talked about the various types of engineering that go into building rockets, and they discussed current events. The camp was just days after the SpaceX Starship rocket exploded, and the students were interested in what could be learned from that.
With plans such as NASA’s return to the moon with the Artemis missions, Klett said, “We need a lot of smart kids to go into this field and help us with big challenges.”
Mechanical engineering majors also can find jobs at local employers, such as DENSO and ORNL. “A lot of them really want to go to Smith & Wesson when they start hiring,” Klett said
Pellissippi State is finalizing plans for weeklong camps this summer.
