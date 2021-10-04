Shonna Lee and Emily Scarbrough, students at Pellissippi State Community College, received P.E.O. PCE (Program for Continuing Education) grants in June 2021. They were recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AU, Maryville.
Lee resides in Knoxville and is majoring in Business Administration Management.
Scarbrough resides in Oliver Springs and is earning a culinary arts certificate.
Both expect to graduate within 18 months and have set goals to own their own businesses.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, established by P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) International in 1973, is a need-based grant program providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that improves their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or their families.
For information about applying for a PCE grant, go to www.peoin ternational.org.
