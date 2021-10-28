Pellissippi State Community College is hiring for full-time and part-time positions, and the public is invited to check out what’s available next week.
Pellissippi State’s Fall Career Fair will be held 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, on the college’s Hardin Valley Campus, 10915 Hardin Valley Road, Knoxville. The fair will take place inside the College Center located in the Goins Administration Building.
“This is a perfect chance to engage and learn about upcoming opportunities at Pellissippi State,” said Jacquelyn Coleman with Pellissippi State’s Human Resources. “We are always looking for talented individuals in a variety of roles inside and outside the classroom.”
There are 23 open full-time and part-time positions at Pellissippi State as well as 54 listings for adjunct faculty. Some openings include recruitment program manager, student development assistant, counselor, administrative assistant at the Strawberry Plains campus, financial aid manager, custodial and waste management coordinator, recycled material handler, assistant dean of students.
There is no need to RSVP for the career fair, but bring your resume. For more information, contact Jacquelyn Coleman at jcoleman1@pstcc.edu or Human Resources at recruiting@pstcc.edu.
