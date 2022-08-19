Butterfly milkweed

Butterfly milkweed adds bright pops of vivid orange color to Tennessee landscapes starting in early June. The native milkweed species, shown here growing at the University of Tennessee Gardens, Crossville, has a small, tidy habit that fits well in many garden beds. It performs best, however, when planted in poor soils, even heavy clay, rather than rich, fertile soils, and full sun is a must.

 Courtesy of Janet Dowlen via UTIA

