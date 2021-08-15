Deep in the Maryville College Woods where Duncan Branch stream cuts its own path, Boy Scout Josiah Stowell hopes to make his ambitious project one that also stands the test of time.
Stowell has been working for months on his Eagle Scout project to remove invasive, exotic plants along a stretch of Duncan Branch, with the help of fellow Scouts, friends and family. His first point-of-contact at MC was Drew Crain, professor of biology, who has guided Josiah into the area that needed plant removal and provided some of the tools for the job, like a lever uprooter that will make sure the plants taken out won’t grow back.
This 15-year-old Scout in Troop 800 is a sophomore at Alcoa High School. He said he knew from the start he wanted to make his Eagle Scout project one that would have long-lasting effects.
He started with his first work day, on June 12. Beside him for the grueling work were 12 Scouts and 23 adult volunteers, including Josiah’s dad, Derrick Stowell. In all, four workdays would be needed to clear an area that is 5,800 square feet.
Josiah said the majority of invasives that were removed included privet and bush honeysuckle, along with a large rose bush. The plant material was then chipped and shredded for use elsewhere.
An exotic, Crain explained, means this is a plant that is not native to the area.
“That means it just shouldn’t be here,” the biology professor explained. “It comes in and just stays and doesn’t cause a problem.”
What doesn’t belong
However, some exotics become invasive and overtake the native plants, Crain said. “They choke out the natives and outcompete them so the natives can’t survive.”
Those invasive exotics like the privet and bush honeysuckle were introduced into the MC Woods years ago. These woods comprise 140 acres and represent more than half of the college campus.
Crain said it was back in 1935 that privet and bush honeysuckle were planted here in the MC Woods, near where an amphitheater was built. The exotics were part of a 7-acre botanical garden.
“That was before we knew of the invasive nature of the plants,” Crain said. “We knew they weren’t from here, but we didn’t know they were invasive. From the 1900s into the 2000s, they overtook the natives. We are now trying to remedy that — all the planting that was done by our forefathers.”
In addition to working with Crain, Josiah sought the assistance of the Blount County Soil Conservation District and Julie M. Konkel, watershed coordinator for the organization. She assisted this Scout by recommending
what native plants could be established in the areas where invasive plant removal took place.
A three-tiered approach
Josiah explained that his Eagle Scout project is three pronged. The first part was the plant removal. The second involves putting up signs at the bridge across Duncan Branch that explains his work and why its important. Crain and staff at MC are working on the signs and expect them to be ready for installation by early fall.
The third piece of this undertaking is coming up with a design for replanting.
Konkel has provided Josiah with some suggestions for what to grow there, things like river oats, jewelweed, cardinal flower and beauty berry.
“I am most excited about this third part,” Crain said. “Josiah wanted to make sure this restoration kept expanding and is maintained in the future.”
Crain is now in contact with Konkel, who will be working with MC over the next four years to expand on what Josiah has done. Thanks to Josiah, Crain also has connected with the Tennessee River Basin Network. Crain applied for a grant from them and got it.
Restoration work in the MC Woods actually began eight years ago, Crain explained. There is a group, the Maryville College Woods Group, that is responsible for the stewardship of the 140 acres. The group consists of faculty and staff. Crain is chairman.
“Eight years ago, we really began tacking the invasive exotics in the woods,” Crain said. “We started clearing the privet and bush honeysuckle in the area. Josiah and his Scout members doubled that this summer. They doubled the amount of Duncan Branch stream bank that has been restored.”
All of who have visited the area where Josiah completed the plant removal are pleased with the project, including father Derrick, who works at UT Gardens.
Family ties to MC
Derrick pointed out a neat angle to this story — he and his wife Tiffany were both students of Crain’s at MC and are alumni. That their son chose their college for this massive undertaking makes it even more gratifying, he said.
Konkel said this project is a good example of what needs to take place when native plants are overrun by invasive ones.
“Projects and efforts to remove and control non-native and/or invasive plans are critical to reestablishing and maintaining healthy native plant communities,” she explained. “In East Tennessee, forests are a prominent habitat type and managing those ecosystems to maintain diverse, healthy native plant communities is a challenge. ... Josiah’s project is a great example of how members of the community can contribute to this effort.”
Josiah said he has loved the outdoors his entire life and has fond memories of summer camps he attended. Looking out over the cleared area of the stream, this Scout said there is a vast difference in before and now.
“There is still work left to do,” he said. “The signs have to be finished and I will need to get my plan done to give to Maryville College. I will probably help with things outside of my Eagle Scout project. This project will be going on a lot past me.”
