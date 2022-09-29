When the Rev. Amy Bradley, rector at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Maryville, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April, she had the unwavering support of her husband, John, and their daughter, Alice. There was her loving congregation, too, along with other family members and friends in the community.
Then there was Joaquin, who’s been a member of the Bradley family for years. This 9-year-old male cat showed his devotion too, in a way only our pets can.
“He has been a really comforting presence to me,” this pastor said, as she continues with cancer treatments. “Cats have a reputation of being stand-offish and not really caring. He has been so watchful over me. It’s like he knew from the moment that something was wrong.”
Bradley said Joaquin laid outside her bedroom door for hours each day after her surgery, sleeping there. And when the door would open, he rushed in.
“He just wanted to check on me,” Bradley said. “He was so concerned about me.”
Like most families with pets, this one has made that deep connection with theirs. So when Bradley performs one of her most favorite ceremonies on Sunday, attendees can be assured it means just as much to her as it does everyone in attendance.
She will be proceeding over the annual Blessing of the Animals, set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. This pastor invites anyone from the community to bring their pets for this special service. All must be on leashes or otherwise restrained in cages or kennels, and must be well-behaved and comfortable around other animals. It is set to take place in the church’s courtyard area but will be moved inside to the parish hall if it rains.
Bradley said over the years, it’s been mostly dogs who are brought to receive a blessing; she keeps waiting for some exotic ones.
“I want to bless a snake,” she said with enthusiasm. She said pet owners are also welcome to bring photos of their animals for blessing. Some kids will be brining stuffed animals, Bradley pointed out.
This blessing of the animals ceremony is performed in churches everywhere in recognition of Saint Francis of Assisi, who was the patron saint of animals and ecology. Saint Francis feast day is observed around Oct. 4 each year.
This marks the third Blessing of the Animals that Bradley has performed at St. Andrew’s. She was named rector of this small congregation back in the summer of 2020, in the early days of the pandemic. The first one was a drive-thru affair, masks in place. Last year, things got back to normal for the outdoor gathering.
Bradley is recovering from a double mastectomy, rounds of chemotherapy and now radiation, which she will be finishing up at the end of October. She has said all along that moving to Maryville was the right choice. Going through cancer put a huge exclamation point on that realization.
After her surgery, members of her church family brought daily meals for at least a month, Bradley said. She was weeks away from the pulpit, so clergy filled in. On some weeks, it was lay members of her congregation who stepped in to preach.
“I can’t tell you enough how wonderfully supportive this congregation has been,” the pastor said. “They have been amazing.”
And while this is a small group of believers, St. Andrew’s has continued to look for ways to help
others. Bradley said they have launched their Medical Debt Relief Program to help people right here in East Tennessee.
They have teamed up with RIP Debt Relief, a nonprofit that buys medical debt for pennies on the dollar. Churches and other organizations then come along and buy chunks of that medical relief, helping those who have struggled to do so alone.
“We initially raised $10,000,” Bradley said. “That forgives $1 million in medical debt right here in East Tennessee, including Blount County and surrounding counties. Now we are trying to raise $20,000. That will relieve $2 million in medical debt right here in East Tennessee.”
Having just gone through cancer treatments that are still going on, Bradley said she knows how hard it can be to keep up with the high cost of health care.
She said she is fortunate to have good insurance, but there are continuous bills.
“There are people who have to choose between medical treatment and house payments or groceries,” Bradley said.
With radiation treatments almost over, Bradley is back in the pulpit each Sunday. Her cancer, she said, was gone after surgery. The followup treatments are meant to catch any stray cancer cells.
Losing her hair was a bigger deal than she imagined. She cut off her long locks before starting chemo, even dying the top a bright pink. She lost all of that with chemo but her hair is now slowly growing back.
Getting back into a routine has been good for Bradley, who said Sunday’s Blessing of the Animals will be for her and the animals.
“I go out there to bless the animals but really they animals bless me,” she said.
Also on Sunday at Blessing of the Animals, there will be representatives from HABIT, which stands for Human-Animal Bond in Tennessee. The organization is made up of volunteers who take animals to nursing homes, hospitals, etc. to visit those who need the connection. Several parishioners at St. Andrew’s are members. Donations of pet supplies are being requested and will be given to Blount County Animal Center.
The year 2022 will long be remembered by this pastor who has survived cancer and who continues to lead St. Andrew’s into community servitude. The events have been life changing, she said. But also reaffirming.
“I have felt more love than fear,” Bradley confirmed.
