Yellow Lab Moses was blessed Sunday by St. Andrew's Episcopal Church's Rev. Amy Bradley during a Blessing of the Animals. Moses attended along with several members of both his human and canine families.
Louie posed for the cameras after being blessed Oct. 2 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The blessing ceremony is in honor of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals and ecology. Rev. Amy Bradley led the blessing.
Presley holds her beloved friend Oscar while St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Rev. Amy Bradley performs a blessing.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Gail Dully holds her Chihuahua, Larry, as they wait for the beginning of the Blessing of the Animals at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Noah Hornback (left) and John Bell brought Solo and Leia for a blessing at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Laddie was rescued from a bad situation in Florida but now lives in a loving home. He was one of approximately 30 dogs blessed by St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Rev. Amy Bradley.
Molly Beth Shaffer and Aine, a hairless chihuahua mix, wait for the start of the Blessing of the Animals at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
The annual Blessing of the Animals held Oct. 2 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church was well attended, with about 30 dogs brought by their owners for blessings. This is an annual event of the church. Rector Amy Bradley led the service, held outside in the church’s courtyard area. The ceremony is held at churches across the globe in recognition of St. Francis of Assisi.
Some pet owners brought photos of their pets and even stuffed animals for the event. Bradley said this one of her favorite ceremonies to perform. The weather was perfect for an outside event.
