A kids bounce house, dog agility course, face painting, treasure walk and food trucks — they are all activities to be enjoyed Saturday, May 14, at the second Pet Palooza to be held at Springbrook Park in Alcoa.
Co-chair Jennifer Gregory said it’s meant to be a day of fun for sure, but her all-volunteer nonprofit, Blount County Animal Welfare Society, has community education and fundraising on its list of hopeful goals as well. BCAWS is an organization run totally by volunteers who seek to improve the lives of outdoor dogs and cats. They provide housing along with safe enclosures so pets don’t have to be chained to trees or porches.
The first doghouses were built in 2019, Gregory said, just in time for winter. Many of the volunteers didn’t have carpentry skills but were able to construct nearly 50 houses that year. They were all placed with families who needed them with help from Girl Scout Troop 20728 and 15 members of the Officer Training group at McGhee Tyson Air Base.
“It’s easy and shocking to pull out the worst stories, but our successes are what keeps us going,” Gregory explained. She said one trailer park in the county had residents who left their dogs and cats run loose and none was spayed or neutered, Dogs got into fights with animal control getting frequent calls to come and take action.
“There were multiple generations of pets with more on the way,” Gregory said. BCAWS was made aware of the situation and stepped in to help. Over the course of a year, the nonprofit provided housing for all of the animals, and only one resident refused to get his dog neutered. The landlord is now requiring that for any new tenants.
“BCAWS is still working to manage the feral cat population that resulted from the previous situation, but progress is being made with the help of residents,” Gregory added.
Earlier this year, BCAWS applied for and received a tractor-trailer load of donated pet food through a grant from Humane Society of America and Chewy. This organization partnered with Mana from Heaven Food Bank to reach as many pet owners as possible in the county. Gregory said some of the recipients were living in their vehicles.
There are no local ordinances against chaining an animal in the yard, Gregory said, but BCAWS is offering an alternative by providing safe enclosures. In order to do that, BCAWS has to hold events like Pet Palooza in order to raise the funds.
In 2019 when the nonprofit began building the doghouses, cost was $60-$75 each, Gregory said. Then building materials skyrocketed in price. Back in March, it was costing $160 to construct a medium doghouse and $175 for a large house, she said.
And while BCAWS is focused on building houses for pets, it sometimes steps in during other emergencies. Animals are taken into custody with permission from the owners so this organization has fosters willing to take them in on a temporary basis. Many of these animals get placed into a transport program that takes them up north where there are strict spaying and neutering laws in place to reduce the unwanted pet population.
“Most of the animals go straight to their forever home or into a foster setting,” Gregory explained. She said in the past three weeks, BCAWS took in 40 6-8-week-old puppies, many requiring medical care. All of them will be spayed or neutered and put in transport.
One man, Jon Anderson, had a fatal dog germ invade his backyard, preventing him from using it for his nine Dachshunds. BCAWS stepped in and created a kennel on large concrete pads so the dogs could be safe. He is a full-time employee of the Blount County Animal Center and was so appreciative of the help.
All of that requires funding. Those who attend Pet Palooza will be able to make donations and also purchase tickets for many activities that day. There will be BCAWS T-shirts, handmade bird feeders and BCAWS cups. A few vendors will be selling items, but the main focus will be learning through playing, Gregory said.
The target age group is grade school students and their families. Kids will be able to participate in a seek-an-answer activity where they will be presented with a series of questions they must answer by visiting the educational booths.
“We currently have 35-plus booths committed to attending plus food trucks,” this volunteer and organizer said. The 17 vendors are all animal related, groups like People Promoting Animal Welfare, Pet Supplies Plus and Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation.
The agility course will be for attendees and their dogs. Those who participate in the treasure walk (similar to a cake walk) will be eligible for prizes worth $25.
A Kissing Booth, dog hair painting, paw print pictures and gem hunt will also be part of Pet Palooza.
This organization, like many, was started because someone saw a need that wasn’t being filled. BCAWS was incorporated in 2019 after an unfortunate event that demonstrated need, Gregory said. Volunteers are still being recruited to help.
“It was a case of turning our frustration for what was into what could be,” this organizer said. “We target the ‘in between animals,’ the animals loved by their owners, who for whatever reason, do not have the education, financial, physical or cultural resources to provide the care at comes between the pampered pooch on a cushion and the need for animal control intervention.”
