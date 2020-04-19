In the early days of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, before a staggering 50 to 100 million people would eventually die world-wide (depending on whose numbers you trust), some misguided folks often repeated the phrase that, “the only thing to fear, is fear of the flu.” In other words, in those early days, they believed that the 1918 flu wasn’t that big of a deal; it was only the excessive fear of it that would cause problems. But that flu mutated into a virus that particularly took the young and strong, sometimes brutally in as little as twelve hours. Thankfully, COVID-19, although no minor thing, has not shown itself to be as efficiently deadly as the 1918 viral pandemic.
As we think about our fears of such things, it leads me to consider when fear is very appropriate and motivating, and when it is exaggerated and paralyzing. The latter are typically considered phobias. A phobia is defined as an irrational or excessive fear that produces a conscious exaggerated avoidance of the feared subject, activity or situation. Medically, phobias are generally broken into three categories:
• Agoraphobia — The fear of being alone in public places, particularly places from which a rapid exit would be difficult or help might not be available in the course of a panic attack or other embarrassing symptoms.
• Social anxiety disorder (social phobia) — A strong, persisting fear of an interpersonal situation in which embarrassment can occur.
• Specific phobia — An overwhelming, persisting fear of an object or situation; it differs from other anxiety disorders in that the fear and anxiety is induced by the presence of the phobic situation or object. This category contains all the other particular phobias with which we may be familiar, such as arachnophobia (fear of spiders), or acrophobia (fear of heights), and so on.
Phobic disorders are considered the most common forms of psychiatric illness, surpassing the rates of mood disorders and substance abuse. Severity can range from mild and unobtrusive to severe and can result in incapacity to work, travel or interact with others. Reactions to the feared situation can include restlessness, sweating, anxious mood, heart palpitations, hyperventilating and strong avoidance of the feared situation. Phobias usually last more than 6 months and may be life-long. Agoraphobia affects almost 2% of the population while social phobia and specific phobia each affect about 7%.
Of course, fear of a pandemic is reasonable and can help us to take sensible precautions. But as with any phobias, we just want to avoid an irrational or extreme response. And COVID-19 is a complicated animal that we are only very slowly figuring out, so what seems extreme and what seems rational are ever evolving as we learn more.
In the meantime, if there are other fears that you recognize as not only excessive, but incapacitating in some substantial way in your life, consider discussing it with your doctor. There are counselors who can be helpful, and even meds that are useful tools to get over the hump. Phobias are sometimes no small thing. They can bind and even paralyze us… and so, they are worth engaging.
