Douglas Hubbard will be the featured guest of the Blount County Photo Club when it meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 429 Sandy Springs Road, Maryville. His topic will be "Macro Photography: A Practical Approach." The competition subject will be "The Holidays." Attendees are invited to bring an 8-by-10 or 8.5-by-11 print of their favorite holiday picture of the past year. For more information, visit blountcountyphotoclub.com.

