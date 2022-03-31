Families are invited to have their photos made with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, and Saturday, April 9, at 4 Chics and a Cat Thrift Store, 1116 E. Broadway, Maryville. Pets are welcome.
An SD card will all of the photos taken or a printed photo will be $8. Both can be purchased for $15.
