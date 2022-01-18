Pick up litter at Blackberry Farm Brewery in Maryville with Keep Blount Beautiful and enjoy a complimentary pint on behalf of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. This event is part of a statewide effort of Tennessee business and industry leaders to pitch in at on-the-ground litter cleanup efforts.
Volunteers will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Blackberry Farm Brewery (106 Everett Ave., Maryville) to gather supplies and pick up litter in Maryville. The event will last about an hour. All supplies will be provided. Afterward, hang out and enjoy a free pint. The volunteer cap is 15 and registration is required. Go to the website keepblountbeautiful.org to sign up.
