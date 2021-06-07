Smoky Mountain Pickleball Club held its first club tournament this past Saturday at John Sevier courts. Club President Patsy Bales organized the event for this group that was founded in 2012.
More than 38 members participated; winners of each division were awarded gift certificates. There are plans to hold another tournament, possibly in the fall. Those who want more information on this club and its activities can visit smokymountainpickleball.org or the Facebook page, Smoky Mountain Pickelball.
Participants included Nanette Bennett, Marilyn Finley, Ann Robertson, Elizabeth Jarboe, Gilda Simon, Diane Allen, Tony Bennett, Mary Hilton, Scott Maentz, Neakie Alexander, Larry Warner, Larry Calabro, Ryan Shepherd, Nicky Linneman, Donna Ripic, Kathy Britton, Diane Dortmund, Jesse Lunsford, Jim Linneman, Eva Babcock, Eric Sesskin, Gil Campos, Jean Terry, Kay Ownby, Robert Brum, Tim Magnus, Tony Jacobs, Linda Boyatt, Jim Goddard, Tina Brown, Bill Jacobs, Tim Hicks, Berry Byrd, Larry Willis, Ken Goddard, Pat McMahan, Jane Goddard, Lisa Burnett, Louise Davidson and Ole Olsen.
