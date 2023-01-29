Sky City Entrepreneur Center was founded in October 2019 with a mission of helping Blount Countians chase down their dreams of becoming small business owners.
The nonprofit has its headquarters in Maryville, along with rental space for those who need office or work areas; it also hosts mixers and lunch and learns where people of like-mindedness can bounce ideas off each other.
Also, two classes of CO.STARTERS have now graduated through Sky City, people who are better equipped to understand what it takes to reach entrepreneur status. The students spend 10 weeks of training that includes guidance from some who have turned their ideas into reality. Their personal stories are ones that include the mistakes made along the way with the brilliant plans that got implemented.
And on Feb. 16, this community is invited to come together to support the next big ideas as five up-and-coming small business owners pitch their business plans in a competition that could earn them cash and a whole lot of exposure.
Just picture the television show “Shark Tank” but on a community level, said Shannon Bryant, community manager for Sky City.
“This will be our first pitch competition,” she explained. “We are trying to bring the energy of the show to Blount County. That kind of fun, upbeat high energy but with local people.”
The contestants have been selected, and Sky City has paired each with a mentor, someone who has success in the world of small business start-ups.
• Aaron Killian will be pitching ideas for his business he is calling I Can’t Believe It’s Not Clutter. Killian is taking his love and knowledge of vintage toys and comics to the next level, bringing back the favorite parts of childhood under one roof.
• Sara Garnett of Raised Valley Ranch has expertise with horses and wants her Raised Valley Ranch to be a place that offers equine-assisted programs to boost confidence and other like skills for those needing them.
•Then there’s James Tente, creator of his business Insight Code Consulting. He offers building code oversight of proposed construction plans to help keep them on time and on budget.
•Pamela Savell has opened the doors of her business, called The Adventure Playhouse. This i a theater education center with a twist, offering performance and production lessons for all ages.
• And finally, Jonnay Wegner is opening Lil Cub Den, an indoor play space for children that will also house a cafe with crafted refreshments and local treasures.
Bryant said tickets for the event, appropriately being called the Launchpad, are
currently on sale through Sky City’s website. It will all take place at the SkyView at Broadway Social in downtown Maryville. Seating is limited to 150 attendees.
Launchpad has a dual purpose, Bryant said — to raise awareness of Sky City’s mission of supporting local business start-ups in this ares and to also raise funds for this nonprofit.
“It is these businesses and particularly the business start-ups that give our community its flavor,” Bryant said. “These are the folks that are involved on a loa level. Their kids are in our schools. They are supporting our local nonprofits. They are your friends and neighbors. They are us.”
That these five competitors get the opportunity to pitch their ideas in front of a large group is a great way for them to spread the word and get feedback. There will be three judges who will get to question each competitor. The Judges Choice takes home $2,500 to be used to push the dream of small business ownership forward.
Judges are Ben Nibali, founder of APTUS DesignWorks; Tina Rhea, founder of the food truck REO Cheesewagon; and Jimmy Morgan, vice-president at First Horizon Bank.
APTUS is the major sponsor for Launchpad, providing the prize for Judges Choice. Nibali built his business from the ground up and is a seasoned entrepreneur, Bryant said. She said all three of the judges want to see local businesses succeed.
Other sponsors include Blount Partnership, Maryville College, Epic Nine, CBBC, Lane Shuler and Transworld Business Advisors.
Lane Shuler, spoken word performer, will emcee the evening. A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be available.
In addition to the Judges Choice, there is a prize for Audience Vote. Voting is now underway on Sky City’s website and will continue through the presentations on Feb. 16. Each vote is $5, and the contestant with the most votes gets to keep the money collected from his/her votes.
“I think all of our folks will be entertaining,” Bryant said. Three of them — Killian, Tente and Wegner are Co. STARTERS graduates. “We are not just putting people up there to just quack in the breeze. They have a five minute limit. Then the judges get to grill them a bit.”
Marcus Blair serves as board president at Sky City. He said as his organization grows, it wants to take people from their back-of-the-napkin ideas into continuing education at every step. He said what holds a lot of people back is the risk involved.
“There is usually a reason they haven’t left their 9 to 5 job,” he said. “It is normally tied to that paycheck they get every two weeks. The risk aversion is their biggest obstacle. It is a risk. Four out of five small businesses fail.”
Sky City works with people in their 20s up to retirees who want to start a second career, Blair pointed out. All are on their entrepreneurial journey, but they get there in a number of ways. The goal is to get them out there creating jobs, he added. That might be five or 500.
“Entrepreneurship is the only thing that creates jobs,” Blair said. “Everything else just moves that around from one location to another.”
Launchpad, Bryant said, is a way for Blount County to come out and show support for people on their entrepreneurial journeys.
“It’s your friends and neighbors,” she said. “And who doesn’t want to cheer on their friends and neighbors?”
