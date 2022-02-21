Nonprofits rally for a spicy fun chili cook-off
Pivot TN is hosting its first chili cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at First Baptist Church in Maryville (202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway).
This unique event brings together 10 nonprofit organizations in Blount County who work to serve the unhoused and individuals struggling within the community.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.pivottn.org/events in advance for $10 or for $15 the day of the event.
Proceeds from the event will go directly back into the community to help those struggling in Blount County.
Nonprofits in competition are Good Neighbors of Blount County, A Place to Stay, 5:17 Ministries, John 3:16 Ministries, Habitat for Humanity of Blount County, The Promise Outreach, True Purpose, Restoration House, and Pivot TN.
