It's not too far of a stretch to understand how a therapist ends up with her own plant store.
Mental health is about surrounding ourselves with things that make us happy, and plants do that for lots of people, including Sarah Buchanan. She's a therapist and owner of Foothills Counseling and Wellness Center.
So when the pandemic sent her and the other therapists home to conduct sessions via telehealth, Buchanan had a building no longer getting visits.
"These were offices," she said. "This front room was my office. When COVID hit, we all went to telehealth. All of my therapists moved home. I felt like I was completely wasting this space so I opened a plant store."
The location is 309 N. Houston St. in Maryville. Plant People, a botanical boutique, is what Buchanan calls it and inside are a wide variety of houseplants great for livening up a home office or family room.
The business startup isn't as random as it seems. Buchanan has been a lover and grower of plants her entire life and gardens at home. COVID just helped her get to this place sooner rather than later.
The store has been open since August and was first open only on Saturdays and Sundays because of Buchanan's other job. It wasn't long before Plant People made her really, really busy; soon she was knocking down walls to expand and hiring staff. And not looking back.
Buchanan sells a wide variety of indoor plants that require plenty of sun and others who get by with less. There are pet-friendly plants. Plant People stocks lots of succulents, air plants, cacti, philodendron, snake plants, hoya, spider plants, African violets, ferns, rainbow bush and plenty of others.
"I have had plants my whole life,' this new business owner said. "I have just been a plant person forever."
People seeking gifts for Valentine's Day found their way to Plant People. Succulents in heart-shaped pots were popular and flew off the shelves. In addition, Plant People sells a line of greeting cards perfect for those who love digging in the dirt.
It wasn't too far in that Buchanan hired Tammy Thomas so she could be open more days. Plant People is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, open the other five days of the week.
It has been social media that has helped Buchanan get her business noticed. She is on Facebook and Instagram and now has a website. Plant People has partnered with Door Dash so customers can shop online and have items delivered to the door.
The whole experience has been fulfilling, Buchanan said. She has established friendships with customers. Some bring her cuttings from their own plants like the pencil cactus Buchanan has displayed near the counter.
A recent new offering is terrarium workshops. They are extremely popular and have been selling out. More are planned. Pot painting and flower arranging will be topics in the near future.
Thomas said she saw a post from Buchanan on social media, seeking someone to help run the store. A plant lover, too, Thomas showed up in person and was hired on the spot. She said this is what she was meant to do.
Pots by local potter Emily Burgess are part of Plant People's inventory. Buchanan has macrame hangers also made by a local artist. It's been fun to put together this talent under one roof, she said.
"There is nothing like this in town," Buchanan said customers tell her. Many are thankful for not having to travel outside the county for what they can now get here.
Once spring and summer arrive, Buchanan said she plans to make use of a large front porch on the building. She will be bringing herbs that will find a home there.
Success has come quickly and Buchanan said she doesn't know what she will do as more people are drawn to this business. it might become her sole business down the road. Right now she is therapist and plant seller.
"This has been a self care thing for me," she said. "I was able to turn a hobby into a job. The pandemic did that. It's slowly turning into a full-time job."
