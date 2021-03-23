The Spring 2021 East Tennessee Plant Swap will be held Saturday, May 8, at New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane, Knoxville. The event starts at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited. This is a great way to get free plants; no money is needed. All plants are free. Bring plants or gardening items to the park and enjoy the day. The potluck lunch has been canceled.
