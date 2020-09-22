Wild Ones Smoky Mountain Chapter will host its fifth annual plant swap from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the downtown gazebo (136 Bruce St.) in Sevierville. The event will be held rain or shine and is being cosponsored by the City of Sevierville, Parks and Rec department.
Those who bring plants to swap should have them in clean containers and labeled with as much information as possible regarding perennial or annual, size, sun or shade, bloom color, water needs, etc. Plants should be replanted a few days in advance of the sale. Bring trays, boxes or flats to carry new plants home. All seeds and bulbs should be the current crop. No invasive plants allowed.
For more information, email martiava@hotmail.com or call Joan at 423-487-2571.
