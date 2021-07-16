The University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville is welcoming the public back to the center for two events later this season. The Fall Gardener’s Festival and the Steak and Potatoes Field Day will be in-person and will include presentations from the UT Institute of Agriculture experts.
The Fall Gardener’s Festival will be held at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. CDT) Tuesday, Aug. 31. The Steak and Potatoes Field Day will be held at 9 a.m. (8 a.m. CDT) Thursday, Sept. 2.
The Fall Gardener’s Festival will cover 13 diverse topics for home gardeners ranging from edible landscaping and fruit and nut crops to gardening under trees and rain gardening. Pre-registration, while not required, is encouraged. Forms can be found at forms.gle/LadYfEitanS NppTF6. The Fall Gardener’s Festival is held in cooperation with the Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association. More information can be found online at ccmga.org.
The Steak and Potatoes Field Day will feature presentations geared more for producers on topics that range from cattle production to land management. Topics include an introduction to cattle genomics, forages and beef nutrition, long-term impacts of reproductive management decisions on herd profitability as well as treatment of tree pests. An update on the U.S. Sustainability Round Table and what it means for Tennessee producers will also be presented.
Pre-registration is not required for the Steak and Potatoes Field Day.
Both events are open to the public and are free to attend. Attendees should note that physical distancing and other arrangements will be in place to help ensure a safe environment for all participants.
The Plateau AgResearch and Education Center is located off of Highway 70N at 320 Experiment Station Road in Crossville. A map to the facility and complete directions are available online at plateau.tennes see.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.