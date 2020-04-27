Award-winning poet Jesse Graves will teach an online workshop about finding voice, a permanent concern for writers and poets, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 16. The event is being presented by Knoxville Writers’ Guild. Registration is available at knoxvillewriters
guild.org. Writing prompts and examples will bring elements of voice into new writing, giving writers the opportunity to explore historical and character-driven topics as well as their own personal subject matter. The workshop is for writers of all genres. Graves is the author of four poetry collections, including the forthcoming “Merciful Days.”
His work received the James Still Award for Writing about the Appalachian South from the Fellowship of Southern Writers.
His books have twice received both the Weatherford Award in Poetry from Berea College and the Book of the Year in Poetry Award from the Appalachian Writers’ Association.
Graves teaches at East Tennessee State University, where he is Poet-in-Residence and associate professor of English.
In 2015, he was inducted into the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame.
