The Writers' Workshop in Asheville, North Carolina, is offering a session called "Poetry Class: Memory, Myth and Family" with Jan Harrington, on Saturday, March 21, in Asheville. Early memories and family relationships can be lifting-off points for many-layered poems. The class will look closely at works from well-known poets and consider voice, image, metaphor, irony and other tools of the craft.
Harrington is the author of the book of poems, "Waiting for the Hurricane."
The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Writers' Workshop, 387 Beaucatcher Road, Asheville. To register, visit www.twwoa.org or send email to writersw@gmail.com for more information.
