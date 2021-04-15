Celia Lawren of Knoxville won first place in the Knoxville Writers’ Guild 2021 Poetry Contest with “Restoring the San Francisco Salt Ponds.” KB Ballentine won second place with “Valkyrie,” and Cathy Korda was given honorable mention with “Memo to Myself.”
Marilyn Kallet, two-time Knoxville Poet Laureate, judged the contest. She commended the lyricism of the top two poems, calling them “rhythmically alive.” Kallet noted “Memo to Myself” for its emotional honesty.
Lawren is the author of the 2020 poetry chapbook from Finishing Line Press, “Among Dead Things,” a chronicle of tragedy and resilience. She has been published in Caesura and Tule Review. Celia resides in Knoxville, after many years living in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Ballentine’s seventh collection, “Edge of the Echo,” is scheduled to launch May of 2021 with Iris Press. Her earlier books can be found with Blue Light Press, Middle Creek Publishing and Celtic Cat Publishing. Published in Crab Orchard Review and Haight-Ashbury Literary Journal, among others, her work also appears in anthologies including In Plein Air (2017) and Carrying the Branch: Poets in Search of Peace (2017).
Kodra’s poetry, essays, and short stories have appeared in or are pending publication in Blueline, New Millennium Writings, Potomac Review, RHINO, Saranac Review, Still Crazy, Still: The Journal, The RavensPerch, Whale Road Review and others. She is a former independent editor and associate editor for MSI Press and Iris Publishing Group. She worked as a contributing editor for New Millennium Writings for nine years. Her first poetry collection, “Under an Adirondack Moon,” was released by Iris Press in October 2017.
The winning poems are at knoxvillewritersguild.org.
The Knoxville Writers’ Guild is a non-profit organization offering skill-building opportunities such as monthly public programs, workshops, writing groups, open mic readings and networking.
