Poets Linda Parsons and Stellasue Lee will open National Poetry Month with “Love, Loss, and Morning Light,” a call-and-response reading from their poetry collections "Candescent" (Iris Press 2019) and "Queen of Jacks" (Bombshelter Press 2019). In finely crafted work about childhood’s shaky ground, old and new love, caregiving for parents, animal spirits and the healing path of meditation, Parsons and Lee explore grief and ungrieving into joy.
The presentation will be held from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, April 1, via Zoom. Presented by Knoxville Writers' Guild, sign-up is required by March 31 at knoxvillewritersguild.org.
Also, winners of the 2021 KWG poetry contest, judged by Marilyn Kallet, will be announced, and the first-place poem will be read by the poet.
Linda Parsons is the reviews editor for Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel and the copy editor for Chapter 16, the literary website of Humanities Tennessee. She has contributed poetry to The Georgia Review, Iowa Review, Prairie Schooner, Southern Poetry Review, The Chattahoochee Review, Baltimore Review, Shenandoah and Ted Kooser’s syndicated column, American Life in Poetry, among many others. Candescent is her fifth poetry collection (Iris Press, 2019).
Stellasue Lee received her Ph.D. in English Literature from Honolulu University. She is editor emeritus and founding poetry editor of RATTLE. Two of her books have been entrants for the Pulitzer Prize. Lee’s New & Selected Poems, Queen of Jacks was released early 2020 and published by Bombshelter Press. She won the Malaysian Al Falah grand prize, “Poetry To Aide Humanity.” Her work has been published in numerous literary journals, including the Paterson Review, the Connecticut Review, Margie and The American Poetry Review. As a lecturer and teacher, she conducts workshops throughout the United States and teaches privately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.