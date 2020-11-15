Zoo Knoxville is hosting a special pop-up “Craft Bear Night” from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday. This family-friendly event will feature local craft beers from Pretentious Beer Co. and Blackberry Farms Brewery, Captain Muchachos food truck and an Octoberfest-inspired menu from the zoo’s own chef.
The evening will showcase a special limited release beer brewed by Pretentious Beer Co. made with prickly pear fruit harvested from the zoo’s own cactuses. Called “Heroes in a Half Shell (Tortoise Power),” this IPA — which has started on Friday, Nov. 13, is available at the Pretentious Beer Co. Taproom in the Old City..
Pretentious Beer Co. is donating a portion of sales to the Radiated Tortoise SAFE program. Zoo Knoxville is proud to be a founding partner of this initiative, which supports our conservation partners in Madagascar working to save these endangered reptiles from extinction.
The radiated tortoise is suffering a catastrophic decline in the wild due to over collection by the black market pet trade in Southeast Asia, as well as habitat destruction. In the beginning of this century it was estimated that 12 million radiated tortoises roamed southwestern Madagascar; now that number has drastically reduced to 3 million tortoises. At this rate, radiated tortoises will be extinct in the wild within the next 15-20 years without our help.
The Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel and Zoo Choo Train will also be open, weather permitting. Wine, other beer selections and non-alcoholic beverages are also available for purchase. Visit the zoo’s web site at zooknoxville.org, or the zoo’s Facebook page @zooknoxville, for more information.
A general admission ticket is required for ages 4 and up. Parking is $5 per vehicle. Annual passholders and Circle of Friends members get free entry and parking. All food and beverage are an additional purchase and valid I.D. is required for beer and wine purchases. Tickets may be purchased online in advance at zooknoxville.org or at the front gate.
