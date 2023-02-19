A gathering held Thursday in downtown Maryville was a celebration of 40 years in operation for Alzheimer’s Tennessee but also a call to action as the Foothills Walk comes into view.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee got its start in 1983 thanks to a small group of families who were navigating their way through this disease with no known cure. The organization raises money for research, advocates for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and hosts caregiver workshops in this community and others. Annual walks are one way Alzheimer’s Tennessee increases awareness and raises funds for the cause of one day making Alzheimer’s nothing more than a memory.
Katie Harbin, development and public relations specialist for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, addressed the crowd of walkers at Bella on Thursday, pointing out the 40th anniversary of the organization and one more important milestone — it’s also the 20th anniversary of the Foothills Walk that brings together three neighboring counties — Blount, Loudon and Monroe. This Alzheimer’s Tennessee walk is held each year in Maryville.
“Alzheimer’s Tennessee has encouraged you to walk and to be advocates, cheering on the need for more research and funding for education and support services,” Harbin said.
Brian Tuggle director of Hillcrest at Home and Meredith Hough of Amerian Home Design are serving as the Foothills Walk co-chairs. They have announced the 2023 walk, set for Saturday, April 15 on the campus of Maryville College. This year, it will be conducted in the middle of the campus instead of on the football field as in years past.
“It will be a little nostalgic because that is where our first walk was held,” Tuggle said. “We are going back to our roots.”
April 15 is only eight weeks away, Hough mentioned. She has been on this Alzheimer’s Tennessee team for about four years, telling the crowd she lost her grandmother to Alzheimer’s years ago. She walks in this event in her memory and honor, she said.
Those assembled at this gathering were team captains and sponsors of the Foothills Walk. Edward Harper, Senior Services Coordinator at Blount Memorial Hospital, and a Campion for the Cause, gave praise for the outstanding businesses who have already joined the effort this year.
“The corporate community has already committed $91,500 to the cause,” he said. The sponsors who have donated $5,000 each include West Chevrolet, Tom Hatcher Charity and Blount Memorial Hospital.
Other sponsors include Asbury Place Maryville, Life Care Center of Blount County, Blount Senior Care, Home Instead Maryville, Brookdale at Browns Creek, Right at Home Maryville and also Brookdale Sandy Springs, Modern Woodmen, Lenoir City Morning Pointe, along with CBBC Bank, Home Federal Bank, First Horizon, DENSO and locally owned businesses like Danny Davis Electrical Contractors, Vienna Coffee, City Drugs/Lowe’s Drugs, Stevenson Tire Group, Harrison, Anderson Lumber Company and others.
Harper also mentioned the $30,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Tennessee from Tom Hatcher Charity last year, money raise by Hatcher through his golf tournament. It is set this year for Sept. 15 at Lambert Acres.
Project Assistant Kay Watson also took the podium to talk about sharing the stories of Alzheimer’s with others. She said she got that opportunity as she picked up balloons that morning at a retail store. The cashier told Watson she is taking care of her father, who has dementia.
“You never know when you are going to have a conversation — whether it’s because of your walk t-shirt or your pins or ducks — that will spark a conversation. If we can help people know they aren’t alone when it comes to Alzheimer’s and dementia. That is one of the greatest things about the walk, and the fact this walk has been going for 20 years.”
There are 120,000 people in Tennessee living with Alzheimer’s, Watson reported, enough to fill Neyland Stadium and then some. Add in caregivers and that’s five Neyland Stadiums full, she said. “At lest that many people are counting on you.”
New ways to raise money are promoted each year. Ducks are here for 2023. There are tiny ones suitable for sitting on desks or on dashboards. Alzheimer’s Tennessee has also started a campaign, “You’ve been ducked” where large ducks will be placed at businesses for a fee.
In 2022, the Foothills Walk was able to raise more than $129,000 Watson reported. She told those in the room they can exceed that in 2023.
“I know this year you can raise $135,000,” Watson said. “I am confident you can do it.”
Watson, Tuggle, Hough, Harbin and Harper all gave words of encouragement to the 2023 Foothills Walk participants. From showing off the new incentives and prizes available this year to giving their own stories and reasons for walking, they all showed eagerness to get the fundraising started.
“We know some people in the room have participated every year and we want to say thanks,” Tuggle said in his opening statements. “It’s good to see your faces. There are also some doing this for the very first time. It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned veteran or a first timer, thank you, thank you, thank you for participating in this event.”
This walk is a family friendly and pet friendly event, with a pet mascot contest lined up. Musical groups from Maryville High School and William Blount High School will perform during the day.
Attendees saw some purple in the room, the adopted color for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, along with orange. Watson said there is a lot more orange this time for various reasons. The walk t-shirts will be that favorite color of many here in East Tennessee. “Rocky Top” even got a play during the lunch gathering.
“We are proud to have served the Volunteer State for 40 years,” Watson said, with your help and your support.”
