Give your family meals a powerful boost from breakfast to dinner with better-for-you recipes that pack a protein punch. Revamping the at-home menu with nutrition in mind can still include delicious dishes morning, noon and night.
Adding a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts as a key ingredient in meals throughout the day makes it easier to zero in on health goals. In fact, peanuts rise to superfood status by delivering 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving.
Start the morning with Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal for a ready-to-go breakfast then recharge with Fresh Veggie Spring Roll Bites with Peanut Sauce as an afternoon snack. When it’s time for fueling up the family at the dinner table, pair Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers with Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette for a protein-packed meal.
Fresh Veggie Spring Roll Bites with Peanut Sauce
Hot water
6 rice papers
3 mini cucumbers, peeled into ribbons
1/4 head red cabbage, finely shredded
1 large carrot, shredded
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely packed, plus additional for garnish, divided
1/3 cup cilantro leaves, loosely packed, plus additional for garnish, divided
1/3 cup mint leaves, loosely packed, plus additional for garnish, divided
1 large ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
Peanut Sauce:
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon mirin
2 teaspoons fish sauce
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, plus additional for garnish, divided
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1/3 cup Georgia Peanuts, plus additional for garnish, divided
lime wedges, for garnish
Fill large bowl about halfway with hot water. Soak each rice paper in water 15 seconds until malleable. Place rice paper on clean work surface. Place four cucumber ribbons in single layer in center of rice paper. Perpendicular to cucumber, add strip of red cabbage, carrots, 1/2 cup basil leaves, 1/3 cup cilantro leaves, 1/3 cup mint leaves and avocado.
To roll, fold edges of rice paper over each end of filling. Working with side of rice paper closest to you, tuck rice paper around filling and roll tightly.
To cut rolls into bites, use sharp knife and gently move it back and forth. Arrange bites on platter. Repeat with remaining rice papers and filling ingredients.
To make sauce: In small bowl, whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, mirin, fish sauce, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes and lime juice.
Toast 1/3 cup peanuts by placing in dry pan over medium heat. Move peanuts around until fragrant and toasted, 3-5 minutes. Roughly chop and add to sauce.
Serve spring roll bites on large platter with sauce. Garnish with additional herbs, lime wedges, red pepper flakes and peanuts.
Find more nutritious family-friendly recipes at gapeanuts.com.
Thai Chicken and Pork Skewers
Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission
1 tablespoon minced ginger
6 cloves garlic, crushed
2 cups creamy peanut butter
1 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
1 tablespoon chili oil
1/2 tablespoon lime juice
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin
In mixing bowl, combine ginger, garlic, peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, chili oil, lime juice, honey and cilantro. Mix well and season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Cut chicken and pork into strips and thread onto skewers. In non-metal container, marinate meat in half of peanut butter sauce 1-2 hours in refrigerator. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping.
Heat oven to broil.
Broil skewered meats until done, turning once. In pot, bring remaining sauce to boil and serve warm as dipping sauce.
Brussels Sprouts with Peanut Chipotle Vinaigrette
2 pounds Brussels sprouts, halved
peanut oil
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons water
3 teaspoons champagne vinegar
2 teaspoons honey
1/8 teaspoon chipotle chili powder
1 pinch kosher salt, plus additional, to taste, divided
orange or mandarin segments, for garnish
fresh orange or mandarin juice, for garnish
crispy fried shallots, for garnish
crumbled French feta, for garnish
chopped fresh mint, for garnish
Preheat air fryer to 400 F.
Lightly brush Brussels sprouts with peanut oil and place in fryer basket. Cook 10-15 minutes, shaking halfway through.
In small bowl, whisk peanut butter, water, champagne vinegar, honey, chipotle chili powder and 1 pinch salt until well combined.
Once cooked, remove Brussels sprouts from air fryer and place in bowl. Toss in chipotle peanut vinaigrette until well combined. Season with salt, to taste.
Garnish with orange segments, orange juice, crispy fried shallots, feta and mint.
Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal
1 cup old-fashioned oats
2 1/2 cups water
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons chunky peanut butter
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons raisins
1 banana, sliced
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk
2 teaspoons maple syrup
In medium saucepan, combine oats, water and salt.
Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Cook 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and add peanut butter. Stir until peanut butter melts. Add brown sugar, raisins, banana, cinnamon and vanilla extract; stir. Divide oatmeal into two bowls. Top each bowl with 1/4 cup milk and 1 teaspoon maple syrup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.