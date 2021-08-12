On Sunday, Aug. 1, Praise Lutheran Church in Maryville launched its capital campaign Living Stones: Building Upon the Rock, in order to expand its worship, fellowship and discipleship. The church began in a downtown Broadway Avenue storefront in April 2000, and has experienced steady growth.
Today, the congregation, located at 1850 Big Springs Road near the intersection of Robert C. Jackson Drive and W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, is preparing to build a new church building at that location with larger worship space, classrooms, and social space.
“Our church family has been preparing for this expansion for several years. The need had become increasingly obvious this spring and summer with a surge in attendance and membership. We are in prayer daily about the vision to faithfully serve our people and the community with this upcoming expansion,” said the Rev. Derek Roberts, pastor at Praise Lutheran.
“We also want to involve others in the community who may find value in what we are doing. Part of our vision is to provide a desirable space and location for community events and gatherings on the west side of Maryville — an area seeing rapid commercial and residential expansion, added Roberts.
Upcoming events include:
• Aug. 17: Noon lunch for anyone interested in the building and expansion plans. RSVPs requested. Contact Praise Lutheran Church at 865-977-5810.
• Aug. 22: A guest pastor from Chicago, Rev. Phil Robarge, who is serving as the congregation’s capital campaign consultant will preach at two Sunday morning services (9 a.m. and 11 a.m.) at Praise. All from the community are invited.
• Sept. 5: “Pray on the Border” event will be held for congregation members and friends of the church, who will stand on the outline of the new building and pray for God’s hand of blessing. The Rev. David Graves of Wartburg, circuit visitor for the Mid-South District of The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, will be preaching and assisting in the prayers.
• Sept. 23: An evening at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Maryville will include dinner, musical entertainment by local band Smith & Cole, and secure early commitments in order to inspire others to give generously to the campaign. Contact Pastor Roberts if interested in attending.
For more information or to view full details of the project, including 3D animations, a PDF booklet with the full scope of work and FAQs, and opportunities to make a special contribution, visit https://praiselutheran.com/build or contact Pastor Derek Roberts at pastor@praiselutheran.com.
