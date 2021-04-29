Pregnancy Resource Center in Maryville will hold its Stuff the Bus event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at the Chick-fil-A at 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive in Alcoa.
Items the nonprofit is seeking include diapers of any size, baby wipes and other baby hygiene items. All donations will benefit the families served by PRC. It costs an average of $18 per week to diaper a baby.
Those who donate will receive a free 8-count nugget entree or chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A.
