Get ready to come support our Mountaineers both on the basketball and the homecoming court this Thursday in the Heritage High School gym at 7:30.
Please encourage your students to dress up for the Spirit Days leading up to Thursday night to show support for our basketball teams and the Homecoming candidates.
If a Heritage High School student is preparing to take the ACT on March 2, ACT Prep sessions are available all month long.
If interested, please contact Mr. Rewis, Mrs. Seilhan, and Mrs. Stryker for more information. Good luck students.
The District 5 DECA results are in and Heritage High School’s DECA club qualified seven out of eight students for the State DECA Competition. Congratulations Mountaineers.
Please give a big round of applause for Stephanie Kirk, Amanda Clark and Joshua Tidwell for their Teachers of the Year Award.
Thank you so much for the time and effort you have invested in your students.
On Friday, Jan. 22, the Heritage AFJROTC Spring Team cadets conducted their initial Physical Training assessment, which includes 1-minute sit-ups, 1-minute push-ups, and a 1 mile run.
The AFJROTC also received a grant from the Blount County Education Foundation.
Thanks to them, the ROTC has been able to provide True Colors booklets and workshop activities during the fall and spring terms of the 2021-2022 school year.
These materials help the Heritage cadets learn more about “thy self and others” and the power of diversity in our schools, community, and the workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.