The Presbytery of East
Tennessee is one of the six national Interfaith Power & Light (IPL) 2020 Cool Congregations Challenge runners
up.
The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the United States who are doing work to address global
warming by reducing their carbon footprint as they
create models of sustainability within their communities.
The Presbytery of East
Tennessee (PET) is a mid-level governing body of the Presbyterian Church (USA) encompassing 62 churches and headquartered in Knoxville.
Through their Climate and Energy Stewardship (CES) team, PET was selected as runner up for the Energy
Saver award for creating a mechanism by which churches and church facilities throughout the presbytery
can implement energy efficiency goals that they otherwise might not be able to afford.
The “Carbon Footprint Fund” (CFF), as it is called, receives voluntary donations which are then granted to fund specific projects.
So far, projects at six churches and one church-related facility within the Presbytery of East Tennessee have been funded, all of them involving lighting upgrades to LED lamps and fixtures.
Other qualifying projects may include installing programmable thermostats, weather stripping for doors and windows or matching funds for appliance efficiency or water heater upgrades.
While donations to this
fund of any size are appreciated, the amount can be calculated to offset the carbon
footprint of an individual, group, church or other organization.
A carbon footprint is a measure of greenhouse gas emissions (primarily CO2) released into the atmosphere that result from human activities.
Our footprint is lessened when we reduce our usage of fossil fuel-powered energy — e.g. driving cars, heating or cooling our homes, turning on the lights.
Another way we can lessen our footprint is by contributing to funds like the CFF that help others use energy more efficiently.
“Presbytery of East Tennessee and the other national winning congregations are casting a vision for the kind
of world in which they want to live, and then carrying
out that vision with practical actions that make a real difference in creating lasting solutions to climate change,” said Rev. Susan Hendershot, President of Interfaith Power & Light.
The Cool Congregations Challenge shows that people of faith are united by concerns about climate change and are taking action — with or without support of government policies.
The winners provide strong moral role models for their communities, and their
activities have a ripple effect with people in their own homes.
Interfaith Power & Light (www.interfaithpowerand
light.org) is mobilizing a religious response to global warming in congregations through the promotion of energy conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy.
