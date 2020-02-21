A presentation and panel discussion on human trafficking will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Blount Memorial Hospital auditorium. The event is open to BMH employees, friends and family.
The panel will include Misty Mitchell, BMH Emergency Department clinical director, Natalie ivey, Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, Alcoa Chief of Police David Carswell, FBI Special Agent Jason Pack and Jamesena Walker of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
For more information, call 865-980-4991.
