Maryville Junior High School bids farewell to its former principal, Lisa McGinley, as she begins her retirement after 31 years of working in education.
“I must say, I still find it difficult to believe that I am leaving those who have been very influential and helpful to me from my very first day at Sam Houston Elementary, then Maryville Middle School, and finally Maryville Junior High School. I will never forget those who made me who I am today. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to stay together forever, but I assure you that I will never forget the many people who have impacted my life in so many ways,” McGinley said.
After retirement, McGinley plans on spending more time with family and friends, as well as spending more time relaxing.
“I plan on enjoying more free time, hugging, and loving on my grandbabies, honoring my parents during their twilight years, more camping, traveling, leisure reading, and a less scheduled and stressful life,” McGinley said.
With 31 years of working in education, she worked with the junior high for roughly 25 years, but only 15 of which as the principal. McGinley began her interest in working with the education system in the summer of 1988.
“I worked in the Upward Program at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, teaching science to high school students the summer of 1988 and I loved the experience. I also wanted to be on the same schedule as my husband, who was a science teacher,” McGinley said. With McGinley’s leave, Melissa Stowers takes her place as principal. So far, Stowers has taken a stance within the school system and is working hard to improve the school to its full potential.
“With a grateful heart, I say thank you for all the support, friendship, encouragement, and cooperation you have shown to me over the years. The sweet memories which we shared together will remain in my heart forever. I wish you success and happiness, always,” McGinley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.