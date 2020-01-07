“Urban Narrative and Climate Change,” a lecture by Ursula K. Heise, will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Lindsay Young Auditorium, Hodges Library on the campus of the University of Tennessee. It is free and open to the public.
Heise will examine recurring story templates in the narration of urban climate change. Writers and filmmakers have found multiple ways of addressing climate change in fictional and nonfictional narratives both in print and in film.
Heise is chair of the English department at UCLA, Marcia H. Howard Chair in Literary Studies, and co-founder of the Lab for Environmental Narrative Strategies (LENS) at UCLA’s Institute of the Environment and Sustainability. Her books include “Sense of Place and Sense of Planet: The Environmental Imagination of the Global” (Oxford University Press, 2008) and “Imagining Extinction: The Cultural Meanings of Endangered Species” (University of Chicago Press, 2016), which won the 2017 book prize of the British Society for Literature and Science. She is also producer and writer of the documentary Urban Ark Los Angeles.
This lecture is part of the Apocalypse 2020 Semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.