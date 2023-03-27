Staff Reports
Project Hope students of Alcoa Middle School began working this month in the garden to start the sixth year of the program. Founded by Logan Hill, the program is designed to teach STEM through the planting and cultivating of the vegetable and fruit gardens.
The first lesson was on soil and the importance of its many chemical components and how these chemicals provide nutrition to the plants. Students were divided into three teams to work on projects in the garden.
They proceeded to clear the grounds by leveling dirt and digging holes. Student Juliana Buchanan and volunteer Laura Harrill of St. Andrews Episcopal Church were chosen to document the activities of the day.
The first project team, Carson Coker and Collette Brown, had the role of preparing the back of the garden for expanding the blackberry bed, by removing the plastic covering, exposing the soil and digging holes. After expanding the blackberry bed and cleaning up the existing one, they measured the area so they could make holes evenly for the new blackberry roots.
Carson and Collette measured the distance of each hole. They used a stick with a string attached to measure the distance between the holes and a post-hole digger to open up the hole for the planting. They cut and placed the plants into the expanded holes. Yahir Rosales added fertilized soil from the compost to enrich the soil for the new berries.
The second project team, Denise Mocada and Olivia Hernandez, was assigned to haul dirt from the compost to mix with dirt for leveling the ground for the greenhouse. Denise and Olivia shoveled and used a wheelbarrow to transport the compost to the second garden for leveling to get ready to start a greenhouse.
The third project team, Eli Donohoo and Hill, was responsible for spreading the dirt at the greenhouse site to level the area before construction. Eli and Hill searched to get rid of the rocks, glass and bricks before spreading the soil.
While the students were on their assignments, Ella Ellingsen, a volunteer, was working hard loosening the soil for the garlic plants. She pulled weeds and spread horse manure to enrich the soil. The students in return put hay over soil to protect the growth of the garlic.
After working in the garden, the students gathered to listen to an overview of the day’s activities in the garden from Juliana’s notes.
They ended the session by discussing field trips they will be taking this year. Their trips will include science, technology, engineering and math activities and things that relate to what they are achieving in the garden.
The students will provide older community members with fresh fruits and vegetables at harvest time.
