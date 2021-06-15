To address the fresh food desert in the Hall Community of Alcoa, Project Hope participants have come together to grow vegetables in home environments and share the bounty.
Under the direction of Project Hope founder Logan Hill, the teens accepted into the program have established two raised bed gardens at selected homes with plans to expand next year. This will allow homeowners to have fresh produce during the growing season, while they also can and freeze food so they can have good nutrition throughout the year.
This is being made possible with a grant from Alcoa Kiwanis. Project Hope is supplying the expertise for building the beds. The grant covers materials for building the raised beds, soil and plants.
The teens who are part of Project Hope will work some in the gardens and interact with seniors, helping the teens develop intergenerational skills.
Each raised bed costs about $300. Alcoa Kiwanis recently gave Project Hope a check for $600 for the first two raised beds.
“We have completed the raised beds,” Hill said. “They are already built. We just have to put in plants this week.”
Hill presented a program to Alcoa Kiwanis about this project. The two beds are at two different Hall Community homes.
Hill said the Project Hope kids will stop by and assess how the plants are doing and offer support such as weeding. The kids will be available for these homeowners, Hill said.
Project Hope began a few years ago with Hill planting gardens in his own Alcoa backyard and inviting students in Alcoa to help him with the implementation. The gardens have grown in size since the first year and there are now other locations where the vegetables are being grown, including property owned by the city of Alcoa.
The raised beds are an easy way to include more people, he said, because they are easy to maintain.
The gardens planted at Hill’s home have tomatoes on the way. Squash was picked this week, he said. Other veggies are making their debut in the garden.
“It is coming along,” he said.
There are great volunteers who make this endeavor possible, Hill said, adding that with Rosemarie Cirnia’s help, the Project Hope participants get to cook various dishes using the vegetables they have grown.
That is their “Wow” moment, Hill said.
