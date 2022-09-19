A trip back in time to the age of dinosaurs gave Project Hope students a science lesson that leapt off the pages of a textbook for a memorable field trip.
These students are part of project that involves a STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as they plant, grow and harvest fruits and vegetables at gardens in Alcoa. Logan Hill is the coordinator. Each year, new students are invited to join the hands-on project.
It started with Hill out planting vegetables in his Alcoa backyard with some neighborhood kids looking on with curiosity. What these kids didn’t know about where their food came from was the catalyst for starting Project Hope. It is now in its fifth year.
Hill took the Alcoa Middle School Project Hope students on a journey to explore fossils at Phossil Phil’s Museum in Blount County. Hill thought this would be an extraordinary field trip for his young students.
Phil Young is the proprietor, as well as a retired elementary school teacher and paleontologist who loves to explore fossils. He has been giving tours of his museum for 15 years. However, because of COVID in 2020, Young had to defer his joy of sharing his fossils with the public. To keep himself busy during the pandemic, he decided to build a trail to the museum which he named “Jurassic Trail.”
Now that COVID has decreased somewhat, he has begun to have tours again. He began the tour for Project Hope by telling the students that he had something for them to put on their bodies because “some friends would probably be biting them on the trail.” Upon hearing that, the students were apprehensive. Young chuckled at the students’ faces and then gave them insect spray for their arms and legs. When the students realized he was referring to outdoor bugs, they relaxed and became excited about the tour.
Walking the trail in the rain and listening to Young’s stories about the history of fossils, captivated the students. On the Jurassic Trail, the students saw worm tunnels and shell fossils from the eastern part of the United States. Young informed them that fossils were everywhere. The more they looked the more they found. Young built a pond for frogs, etc. and planted lots of ferns to beautify the trail.
As Young walked with the students, he explained the bark fossils and different fossils leading to his dinosaur exhibit. The students were amazed by all the fossils, and were especially awestruck by the dinosaur that he created. As they continued through the trail, they witnessed several unique fossils. Upon arriving at the museum, Young began to tell the students how the museum was built. The building itself was formerly an old barn. It took him about six years to convert it to the present building.
During his presentation, he told the students he became interested in fossils while teaching second and third grades 35 years ago. The overwhelming number of fossils exhibited in the museum was astonishing. The enormity of the exhibit indicated how much the fossils meant to him. He explained the different fossils in the cases and on the walls and stated that he found most of the fossils (such as shark teeth, manta ray mouth plates, shells, coral, whale bone, and coprolite (fossilized fish poop) in the south.
Several items in the museum are 22 million years old and came from Aurora, North Carolina. The students also saw “Ptero,” the Tennessee state fossil, dinosaur bones and teeth, fern and shell fossils.
Outside the museum, the students were given a demonstration of how to find fossilized mud cracks. Young had trays for the students to use to pour the mud crack to search for fossils. The students were amazed with the fossils they found in the mud cracks. They were given plastic bags to protect the fossils they found.
Finally, as the field trip ended, the students were able to give Young fruits and vegetables from their Project Hope garden. Hill continues to enrich the students’ minds with the world of STEM through a variety of experiences.
