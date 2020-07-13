Despite COVID-19 interruptions, Project Hope students in Blount County have been able to meet on Saturdays at their garden in Alcoa to plant, weed and harvest the fruits of their labor in recent weeks.
The students in the program are led by its director, Logan Hill, and receive instruction from local master gardeners. The harvest is then given to senior adults in the community.
The participants receive a stipend for their work and must save a portion of the money in the bank.
Project Hope is a science-based gardening program with a financial responsibility component for students to learn and explore. Hill, a resident of Alcoa and retired food scientist, partnered with UT/TSU Ag Extensions, First Horizon Bank and local businesses to educate the students.
Students in sixth through eighth grades are accepted into Project Hope.
A new group comes in each year, and graduates of the program also stay to help the new class navigate through the program. It includes some classroom work in addition to lots of time outdoors.
This program is aligned with several school standards. Project Hope is centered on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Those heading up the program are teaching these STEM skills through gardening. As produce is planted, grown and harvested, the students are working to bring them not only into their own homes, but also to the senior citizens throughout the Alcoa community, Tate explained.
The garden is located in Hill’s own backyard.
Hill started it back in 2017 after planting his backyard garden and seeing some interest from his neighborhood children who wanted to learn how to grow things. He asked a local group, Men in Community/Men in Christ, to join in that first year.
At that time, Hill said many of the students had no idea where their food comes from, other than the grocery store. That was his motivation.
