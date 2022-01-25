Recipes that are both nutritious and flavorful can help bring your loved ones together at the family table.
Power up your family meals with protein-packed dishes like Peanut Butter Breakfast Bread Pudding with Maple Peanut Sauce.
Peanut Butter Breakfast Bread Pudding with Maple Peanut Sauce
Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 35-40 minutes
Servings: 4
2/3 cup creamy peanut butter, divided
2 eggs
butter
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2/3 cup milk
1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cups cubed brioche or challah bread, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
2/3 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup crushed peanuts
powdered sugar, for garnish
Heat oven to 350 F. Butter four 4-ounce ramekins.
In bowl, mix 1/3 cup peanut butter, eggs, sugar, milk, vanilla and salt. Toss bread cubes in mixture until thoroughly coated. Divide evenly among prepared dishes. Bake until custard is set in middle and tops are golden, about 35-40 minutes. If tops of bread brown too quickly, cover ramekins loosely with aluminum foil.
In small saucepan over low heat, combine remaining peanut butter and maple syrup until thoroughly warmed.
To serve, drizzle ramekins with maple-peanut sauce and garnish with chopped peanuts and powdered sugar.
Substitution: Whole wheat rolls may be used in place of brioche or challah bread.
