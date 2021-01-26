Prudentia Masonic Lodge in Alcoa is hosting a carryout-only dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the lodge, corner of Vose and Wright roads in Alcoa. The meal will include homestyle meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and choice of drink and dessert. Cost is $10 per ticket. Orders will be taken at the event and delivered to your car.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.