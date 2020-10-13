Places like Nicely’s grocery store, Shorty’s Amoco Station, Carter’s Barbershop and Birdwell’s Diner are no longer in business, but the decades-old buildings still stand, taken over by other business owners in this Vose/Springbrook community of Alcoa.
Nicely’s is now the home of Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719, located at the corner of Vose and North Wright roads (797 Vose Road).
Member Tom Moore grew up nearby, on Cedar Street and remembers many of the long-gone establishments.
He said the neighborhood has changed a lot over the years, like most.
He no longer lives here, as he now calls Louisville home. He does still attend Alcoa First Baptist, which is within walking distance of the lodge and other historic buildings.
Moore attended Vose School, which is now being considered for transformation into a museum.
From 4-7 p.m.,on Saturday, Oct. 17, Prudential Lodge will open its doors to this community, inviting families to a free Soup and Friends Night. The menu will feature vegetable soup, chicken noodle soup, jambalaya, clam chowder, chili and cabbage soup. Diners can choose to eat inside or out, or get their favorite soup to go.
The purpose of the event is simple, Moore said. Prudentia Lodge wants to meet its neighbors and hold a time of fellowship. He said many, like him, have moved away and new faces have emerged.
“We want to get to know the people who live here,” he said. “This is an event for them to stop by, share a cup of soup and fellowship.”
This will be the second Soup & Friends Night that Prudentia Lodge has organized. The first was held in 2019 to celebrate the city of Alcoa’s centennial. Moore would like to see it continue as new neighbors move in and feel a need to connect. All past and present residents are invited to attend.
