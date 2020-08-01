Seventeen local seniors are receiving a total of $49,500 in scholarships through a program administered by Prudentia Lodge No. 719 in Alcoa.
This year’s recipients of the James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships are:
• Alcoa High School’s Brock Garland, Dustin Miller, Ashley Nunez, Nicholas Bryant Roberts and Sara Grace Travis.
• Greenback School’s Braden Carnes and Grace Ann Shockley.
• Heritage High School’s Chandler Ford, Gatlin Murr, Jacob Edward Powell and Lauren Varitek.
• Maryville High School’s Braden Eli Arnold, Joseph R. Burroughs, Emily Huffstetler, Ava Marlow and Clayton Gregory Oliver.
• William Blount High School’s Caylie Merritt.
Amounts this year range from $1,650 to $3,300, and for the first time in the program’s eight years two of the scholarship are for technical college.
The scholarships honor one of the first men to receive the Master Mason degree in 1923, when Prudentia Lodge No. 719 was chartered.
Funding comes through the Alton and Pauline Doolittle Foundation in Los Angeles, Jenkins’ son-in-law and daughter. Pauline Jenkins Doolittle graduated from Alcoa High School and Maryville College.
She entrusted the Prudentia Lodge to administer the scholarship program, which aligns with the Freemasons’ support of public education and charity.
The lodge relies on public high school counselors to help determine the scholarship awards, although students sometimes apply directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.