Mason Prudentia Lodge No. 719 in Alcoa is holding a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The meal will consist of fish, baked beans, hushpuppies and dessert. The location is the lodge, which is at the corner of Voss and Wright Roads in Alcoa. Public invited.
