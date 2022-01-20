Prudentia Lodge No. 719, located at 797 Vose Road, Alcoa, will host a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. The menu will include fish, hushpuppies, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, drinks and dessert. The meal will be available for dine in or take out. Cost will be $10.
