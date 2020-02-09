Isaiah 117 House invites the community to the groundbreaking of its newest location, 1533 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, next to Blount Community Church. The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
The house that will be built will be used for children who are removed from their homes out of concern for their welfare. These children are brought to the Department of Children’s Services to await placement with a foster family. The wait can be hours or nearly a full day.
Isaiah 117 provides a comforting home where these children can be brought to wait. The nonprofit organization is building Isaiah 117 houses across East Tennessee.
