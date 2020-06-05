The Alcoa-Blount County NAACP and Blount County United are partnering to host the Let Justice Ring Rally to be held beginning at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, June 7. Participants will gather at Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 209 E. Franklin St., Alcoa and walk to the Blount County Courthouse.
Once there, all will come together for singing, praying, recitations and speaking.
All are asked to wear masks; those who don’t have one will be provided one.
Parking for the event is available at the MLK Center, Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt St. and Bethel Baptist Church, 537 N. Hall Road.
First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, is allowing use of its parking lot. In addition, there is public parking behind the courthouse.
