Ankeny, Iowa — Can you name a more popular fall flavor than pumpkin? When paired with tofu, pumpkin recipes become a plant protein powerhouse. Pumpkin is a food native to the Americas, a traditional holiday ingredient, and a nostalgia flavor all rolled into one. For holiday cooking, tofu makes the perfect partner for pumpkin, due to its smooth texture, neutral flavor nutrition profile. A 3-ounce serving of silken tofu has no cholesterol, and provides 8.5 grams of complete plant protein.
The Soyfoods Council offers a wide range of fall recipes featuring pumpkin and tofu. For appetizers, consider Soy Pumpkin Dip. You can make it quickly in a blender. Simply combine one 15-ounce can of pumpkin, 1/3 cup brown sugar, a Tablespoon of maple syrup and two teaspoons each of cinnamon and nutmeg. For an extra splash of autumn color, sprinkle in pomegranate seeds. The dip is ideal for fresh fruit.
As cooler weather rolls in, warm up with Pumpkin Tofu Soup. In a food processor, puree one cup of firm silken tofu and a can of pumpkin. Add two cups of vegetable stock. Season with turmeric, curry powder, ground ginger, honey and minced onion and garlic that have been sauteed in soybean oil. Serve with breadsticks and apple slices.
Pumpkin dessert ideas range from cookies to cheesecake and custard. To make Tofu Pumpkin Pie, combine extra firm silken tofu, a can of pumpkin, two Tablespoons of soybean oil and two Tablespoons of dark molasses in a food processor. Transfer mixture to a large bowl; add ¾ cup granulated sugar, ground cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, a dash of cloves, and ½ teaspoon each of vanilla and salt. Mix well and pour into an unbaked pie crust; bake at 350°F for 50 to 60 minutes.
For details about these and other autumn recipes, visit the website at www.thesoyfoodscouncil.com. You’ll also find research about soyfoods and your health, and can download a free copy of the digital cookbook, Really Fast, Really Easy, Really Good. The cookbook contains complete recipes for Pumpkin Tofu Soup and Tofu Pumpkin Pie. The newest free digital cookbook is now available, too: Easy Snackable Soy: Simple Snack Recipes Featuring High-Quality Plant Protein.
The Soyfoods Council is a nonprofit organization, created and funded by Iowa soybean farmers, providing a complete resource to increase awareness of soyfoods, educate and inform media, healthcare professionals, consumers and the retail and foodservice markets about the many benefits of soyfoods. Iowa is the country’s number one grower of soybeans.
Tofu Pumpkin PieYield: 8 servings
1-12 oz package Mori-Nu Silken Tofu, extra firm
1-15 oz canned pumpkin
2 tablespoons soybean oil
2 tablespoons dark molasses
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Dash ground cloves
9-inch unbaked piecrust
Soy Whip topping
Preheat oven to 350˚ F degrees.
In a blender or food processor, add tofu, pumpkin, oil, and molasses, blend until smooth. Place in a large bowl.
Stir in sugar, cinnamon, ginger, salt, vanilla, nutmeg, and cloves; blend.
Pour into unbaked crust. Bake at 350° F for 50 to 60 minutes or until filling is puffed around the edges. Chill 2 to 3 hours.
Serve topped with whipped topping. Refrigerate leftovers.
